Benitez e Newcastle ai titoli di coda | niente rinnovo per il tecnico spagnolo

Benitez e Newcastle ai titoli di coda | niente rinnovo per il tecnico spagnolo E’ giunta al termine l’avventura di Rafa Benitez sulla panchina del Newcastle. I Magpies ...

Benitez e Newcastle ai titoli di coda: niente rinnovo per il tecnico spagnolo (Di lunedì 24 giugno 2019) E’ giunta al termine l’avventura di Rafa Benitez sulla panchina del Newcastle. I Magpies hanno fatto sapere che non è stato possibile raggiungere un accordo col 59enne tecnico spagnolo per il rinnovo del contratto in scadenza il 30 giugno. Si conclude quindi dopo più di 3 anni l’esperienza in Inghilterra dell’ex allenatore di Inter e Napoli. Arrivato a St.James Park nel marzo 2016, Benitez non era riuscito a evitare la retrocessione. Riconquistata subito la Premier, negli ultimi due campionati ha ottenuto un decimo e un tredicesimo posto. L'articolo Benitez e Newcastle ai titoli di coda: niente rinnovo per il tecnico spagnolo CalcioWeb.
  • Newcastle - Rafa Benitez lascia il club bianconero : all’orizzonte una nuova avventura in Cina

    Newcastle - Rafa Benitez lascia il club bianconero : all’orizzonte una nuova avventura in Cina : L’allenatore spagnolo non ha rinnovato il contratto con il Newcastle, preferendo iniziare una nuova avventura in Cina Rafa Benitez lascia il Newcastle, l’allenatore spagnolo non ha rinnovato il contratto con il club bianconero, che scadrà dunque il prossimo 30 giugno. A rendere nota la separazione è stata la società inglese sul proprio sito, chiudendo di fatto un rapporto durato tre anni e condito da una promozione in Premier ...

  • Benitez lascerà il Newcastle - ma vuole restare in Premier

    Benitez lascerà il Newcastle - ma vuole restare in Premier : Secondo il Daily Mail Rafa Benitez non sarà più l’allenatore del Newcastle la prossima stagione. Il tecnico spagnolo sembra deciso a lasciare i Magpies  ma non accetterà la proposta cinese del Dalian, dove potrebbe ritrovare Marek Hamisk, poiché vuole continuare ad allenare in Premier League.   L'articolo Benitez lascerà il Newcastle, ma vuole restare in Premier sembra essere il primo su ilNapolista.

