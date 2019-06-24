Benitez e Newcastle ai titoli di coda | niente rinnovo per il tecnico spagnolo

footmercato : C'est officiel, Rafael Benitez quitte Newcastle ! - 100x100Napoli : #Benitez dice addio al #Newcastle - Pronto per una nuova avventura in Cina? - WeezyLegacy : RT @ChelseaFrance: Rafael Benitez quitte Newcastle. -
Newcastle - Rafa Benitez lascia il club bianconero : all’orizzonte una nuova avventura in Cina : L’allenatore spagnolo non ha rinnovato il contratto con il Newcastle, preferendo iniziare una nuova avventura in Cina Rafa Benitez lascia il Newcastle, l’allenatore spagnolo non ha rinnovato il contratto con il club bianconero, che scadrà dunque il prossimo 30 giugno. A rendere nota la separazione è stata la società inglese sul proprio sito, chiudendo di fatto un rapporto durato tre anni e condito da una promozione in Premier ...
Benitez lascerà il Newcastle - ma vuole restare in Premier : Secondo il Daily Mail Rafa Benitez non sarà più l’allenatore del Newcastle la prossima stagione. Il tecnico spagnolo sembra deciso a lasciare i Magpies ma non accetterà la proposta cinese del Dalian, dove potrebbe ritrovare Marek Hamisk, poiché vuole continuare ad allenare in Premier League. L'articolo Benitez lascerà il Newcastle, ma vuole restare in Premier sembra essere il primo su ilNapolista.
Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez reveals talks over possible signings have begun