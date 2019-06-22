Windows 10 | disponibile al download il nuovo prompt

Windows : disponibile al download in nuovo prompt : Il nuovo prompt di comandi di Windows, in versione App Stand-Alone, è ora disponibile al download tramite il Microsoft store! Windows Terminal Il lancio dell’applicazione era stato annunciato durante l’evento Build 2019, raccogliendo pareri positivi da parte dei presenti. La versione rinnovata, trasformata in App Stand-Alone, presenta una serie di nuove feature per rivoluzionare totalmente l’esperienza d’uso. Ecco un breve elenco di alcune delle ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18922 : È da poco disponibile al download la build 18922 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità Language Settings Improvements The Global Language Experience team has improvements in Language Settings to make it easier for you to see the current state of your language settings at a glance. The new overview section lets you quickly know which languages are selected as default for their Windows ...

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.592 : Stamattina, Microsoft ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.592. Changelog Addresses an issue that prevents Microsoft Edge from opening properly in certain scenarios when you select a link within an application. Addresses an issue that prevents an application from opening when using the command-line tool (cmd.exe) with the minimum (min) or maximum ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18917 : Da ieri sera è disponibile al download la build 18917 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità New download throttling options for Delivery Optimization We’ve heard from our users with very low connection speeds that setting download throttling as a percentage of available bandwidth isn’t providing enough relief in reducing the impact on their network. That’s why we’ve added a new option ...

Windows 10 Mobile : disponibile la build 15254.572 : Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per Windows 10 Mobile: si tratta della build 15254.572. Changelog Addresses a security vulnerability by intentionally preventing connections between Windows and Bluetooth devices that are not secure and use well-known keys to encrypt connections, including security fobs. If BTHUSB Event 22 in the Event Viewer states, “Your Bluetooth device attempted to establish a debug ...

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.557 : Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.557. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent the Windows Mixed Reality keyboard from rendering correctly in some applications. Addresses a security vulnerability by intentionally preventing connections between Windows and Bluetooth devices that are not secure and use well-known keys ...

Windows 10 May Update : disponibile la build 18362.175 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 May 2019 Update: si tratta della build 18362.175. Changelog Addresses a security vulnerability by intentionally preventing connections between Windows and Bluetooth devices that are not secure and use well-known keys to encrypt connections, including security fobs. If BTHUSB Event 22 in the Event Viewer states, “Your Bluetooth device ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18912 : È da poco disponibile al download la build 18912 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità Narrator Improvements “Click me” link solution: Do you get frustrated tabbing through “Click me” links? Narrator can now tell you the title of the page that’s linked to—just press Caps + Ctrl + D, and Narrator will take the URL of the hyperlink you are on and send it to an online service that will ...

Windows 10 May Update : disponibile la build 18362.145 [Agg. Pubblico] : [Aggiornamento] Da questa mattina, l’aggiornamento cumulativo è disponibile al download anche per gli utenti non partecipanti al programma Insider. Articolo originale (24/05/2019), Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Insider con Windows 10 May 2019 Update: si tratta della build 18362.145. Il nuovo aggiornamento è numerato KB4497935 ed è disponibile al download per i partecipanti al programma ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18908 : È da pochissimo disponibile al download la build 18908 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità Your Phone app – Introducing even more new features We’re bringing multiple new features to the Your Phone app in this build. Try them out and let us know what you think. Phone screen – Accessibility features, keyboard language and layout, new phone models We’re pleased to preview two new ...

Windows 10 May Update : disponibile la build 18362.145 [Insider] : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Insider con Windows 10 May 2019 Update: si tratta della build 18362.145. Il nuovo aggiornamento è numerato KB4497935 ed è disponibile al download per i partecipanti al programma Windows Insider nei canali di distribuzione Slow e Release Preview. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent Custom URI Schemes for Application Protocol handlers from starting the ...

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.529 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.529. Changelog Allows users to go back to a host browser from a Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG) container. Addresses an issue with looping redirects between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11. Updates wininet.dll to prevent the re-creation of File Transfer Protocol (FTP) control ...

Windows 10 May Update : disponibile la build 18362.116 : Microsoft ha rilasciato ieri sera un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Insider con Windows 10 May 2019 Update: si tratta della build 18362.116. Il nuovo aggiornamento è numerato KB4505057 ed è disponibile al download per i partecipanti al programma Windows Insider nei canali di distribuzione Slow e Release Preview. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent access to some gov.uk websites that don’t support HTTP Strict Transport ...

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.504 : Ieri sera, Microsoft ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.504. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent access to some gov.uk websites that don’t support HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) when using Internet Explorer 11 or Microsoft Edge. Problemi noti After installing this Update, there may be issues using the Preboot Execution ...