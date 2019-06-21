La regina e l’esuberante Sarah Ferguson: la strana coppia ad Ascot 2019 (Di venerdì 21 giugno 2019) Ascot 2019, The Queen e Sarah FergusonAscot 2019, The Queen e Sarah FergusonAscot 2019, The Queen e Sarah FergusonAscot 2019, The Queen e Sarah FergusonAscot 2019, The Queen e Sarah FergusonAscot 2019, The Queen e Sarah FergusonAscot 2019, The Queen e Sarah FergusonAscot 2019, The Queen e Sarah FergusonAscot 2019, The Queen e Sarah FergusonAscot 2019, The Queen e Sarah FergusonAscot 2019, The Queen e Sarah FergusonAscot 2019, The Queen e Sarah FergusonAbbiamo già visto Kate Middleton, bellissima; Kitty Spencer, nipotina di Lady Diana, ma è il quarto giorno di Royal Ascot 2019 che regala le soddisfazioni maggiori. Sui prati poco distanti da Windsor, dove vanno in scena i cinque giorni di corse più famosi al mondo, è arrivata come di consueto The Queen – oggi in rosa acceso – e al fianco del principe Andrea, figlio prediletto di Elisabetta II, non è passata inosservata ...
vanityfair
