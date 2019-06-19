Windows 10 October Update | disponibile la build 17763 592

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.557 : Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.557. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent the Windows Mixed Reality keyboard from rendering correctly in some applications. Addresses a security vulnerability by intentionally preventing connections between Windows and Bluetooth devices that are not secure and use well-known keys ...
Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.529 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.529. Changelog Allows users to go back to a host browser from a Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG) container. Addresses an issue with looping redirects between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11. Updates wininet.dll to prevent the re-creation of File Transfer Protocol (FTP) control ...
Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.504 : Ieri sera, Microsoft ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.504. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent access to some gov.uk websites that don’t support HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) when using Internet Explorer 11 or Microsoft Edge. Problemi noti After installing this Update, there may be issues using the Preboot Execution ...
Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.503 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.503. Changelog Enables “Retpoline” by default if Spectre Variant 2 (CVE-2017-5715) is enabled. Make sure previous OS protections against the Spectre Variant 2 vulnerability are enabled using the registry settings described in the Windows Client and Windows Server articles. (These registry ...
Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.475 : Ieri sera, Microsoft ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.475. Changelog Allows the built-in Administrator account to run Microsoft Office setup after downloading the installer in Microsoft Edge. Addresses an issue that causes Internet Explorer Automation to fail in certain instances. Addresses an issue that may prevent Custom URI Schemes for ...
Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.439 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.439. Changelog Addresses an issue that prevents the CALDATETIME structure from handling more than four Japanese Eras. For more information, see KB4469068. Updates the NLS registry to support the new Japanese Era. For more information, see KB4469068. Addresses an issue that causes the ...
Windows 10 October Update | disponibile la build 17763 592
Windows 10 October Update: disponibile la build 17763.592 (Di mercoledì 19 giugno 2019) Stamattina, Microsoft ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.592. Changelog Addresses an issue that prevents Microsoft Edge from opening properly in certain scenarios when you select a link within an application. Addresses an issue that prevents an application from opening when using the command-line tool (cmd.exe) with the minimum (min) or maximum (max) options. Addresses an issue that prevents the Calculator application from following the Gannen setting when it is enabled. For more information, see KB4469068. Addresses an issue that prevents the Your Phone application from connecting to the internet via a web proxy server in certain scenarios. Addresses an issue that causes Windows graphics device interface (GDI+) to return an empty font family name for Bahnschrift.ttf. Addresses an ...Altre notizie : Windows 10 October ...
