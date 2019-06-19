Windows 10 October Update | disponibile la build 17763 592

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.557 : Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.557. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent the Windows Mixed Reality keyboard from rendering correctly in some applications. Addresses a security vulnerability by intentionally preventing connections between Windows and Bluetooth devices that are not secure and use well-known keys ...

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.529 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.529. Changelog Allows users to go back to a host browser from a Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG) container. Addresses an issue with looping redirects between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11. Updates wininet.dll to prevent the re-creation of File Transfer Protocol (FTP) control ...

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.504 : Ieri sera, Microsoft ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.504. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent access to some gov.uk websites that don’t support HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) when using Internet Explorer 11 or Microsoft Edge. Problemi noti After installing this Update, there may be issues using the Preboot Execution ...

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.503 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.503. Changelog Enables “Retpoline” by default if Spectre Variant 2 (CVE-2017-5715) is enabled. Make sure previous OS protections against the Spectre Variant 2 vulnerability are enabled using the registry settings described in the Windows Client and Windows Server articles. (These registry ...

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.475 : Ieri sera, Microsoft ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.475. Changelog Allows the built-in Administrator account to run Microsoft Office setup after downloading the installer in Microsoft Edge. Addresses an issue that causes Internet Explorer Automation to fail in certain instances. Addresses an issue that may prevent Custom URI Schemes for ...