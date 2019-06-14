Upupa234 : RT @CalcioFinanza: #Juventus giù in #Borsa, il titolo in calo del 4,65% - CalcioFinanza : #Juventus giù in #Borsa, il titolo in calo del 4,65% - oscarvalle1984 : RT @AleTanzini: Dal #CarroPep dei #Guardiolisti mi ci dovrete tirare giù con l'arpione per i capodogli #Guardiola #Juventus #Pepsì -
Borsa Italiana oggi/ Juventus a -5 - 1% - Leonardo a +1 - 4% - 14 giugno 2019 - : Borsa Italiana news. Piazza Affari resta in ribasso ribasso. Sul listino principale bene Azimut e Leonardo. Male invece Juventus
CALCIOMERCATO NEWS 13 GIUGNO/ Juventus - Inter - Roma - Milan - ultime notizie trattative : CALCIOMERCATO NEWS 13 GIUGNO Milan, Roma, Juventus, Inter: trattative e ultime notizie circa i nomi che Interessano alle big del calcio italiano
Cristiano Ronaldo festeggia la Nations League su Instagram : la gaffe sul ‘triplete’ non va giù ai tifosi della Juventus [FOTO] : Dopo la vittoria della Nations League, Cristiano Ronaldo fa discutere su Instagram: il post parla di ‘triplete’ ma i tifosi della Juventus hanno qualcosa da ridire Da ieri notte Cristiano Ronaldo ha aggiornato la sua bacheca con l’ennesimo trofeo. Questo, poichè nuovo, gli mancava: CR7 ha guidato il Portogallo alla conquista della Nations League. Il fuoriclasse portoghese ha festeggiato su Instagram postando una foto che ...
Guardiola allenatore Juventus?/ Pep giura amore al Manchester City : 'Uno di voi' : Guardiola sarà il nuovo allenatore della Juventus? Dopo le dichiarazioni di ieri del tecnico catalano, il sogno sembra davvero sfumato
Manchester City - Guardiola giura amore ai citizens : le sue parole gelano i tifosi della Juventus : Nel corso di un’intervista al sito del City, l’allenatore catalano ha sottolineato di trovarsi benissimo a Manchester Pep Guardiola giura amore al Manchester City, l’allenatore catalano ha parlato al sito ufficiale dei citizens sottolineando di trovarsi nel posto giusto per allenare. Interrogato sulle sue sensazioni, l’ex Barcellona ha gelato i tifosi della Juventus: “credo che non ci sia un posto migliore nel ...
Borsa Italiana oggi/ Exor a +2 - 7% - Juventus a +5% - 7 giugno 2019 - : Borsa Italiana news. Piazza Affari resta in rialzo. Sul listino principale pochi titoli in rosso. Bene Juventus, Exor e Saipem
