calcioefinanza

(Di venerdì 14 giugno 2019)– Lafa registrare unrilevante in. La società bianconera è ancora alle prese con la ricerca di un nuovo allenatore per la prossima stagione, situazione che dovrebbe delinearsi in questi giorni. Dopo alcuni giorni in equilibrio, ilè calato nella giornata odierna. Nel dettaglio, le azioni bianconere … L'articologiù in, ilindel 4,65%

Upupa234 : RT @CalcioFinanza: #Juventus giù in #Borsa, il titolo in calo del 4,65% - CalcioFinanza : #Juventus giù in #Borsa, il titolo in calo del 4,65% - oscarvalle1984 : RT @AleTanzini: Dal #CarroPep dei #Guardiolisti mi ci dovrete tirare giù con l'arpione per i capodogli #Guardiola #Juventus #Pepsì -