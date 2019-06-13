Che bomba sexy! Karina Cascella si spoglia e infiamma i followerXiaomi lancia il Mi 9T e nuovi prodotti EcosystemSabato giornata di prevenzione a 360 gradi con il top degli ...E' stata la più discussa! Francesca De André non vince e non si ...Spettacolo e tv in lutto! E' Morta l' attrice Valeria ValeriÈ successo qualcosa di brutto? A Uomini e Donne tutti preoccupati per ...Vince 2 milioni! Compra Gratta e vinci da 20 euro e non può credere ...Anziano costretto a mangiare feci dalle badanti! Chiusa casa per ...Giulia Salemi dopo l'addio a Francesco Monte si allena in palestra Francesca De André e Gennaro Lillio hanno passato una notte folle ...

News Juventus | Paratici pronto al super colpo in difesa per il dopo Barzagli

News Juventus – In casa bianconera si lavora con grande determinazione in vista della stagione futura.

News Juventus, Paratici pronto al super colpo in difesa per il dopo Barzagli (Di giovedì 13 giugno 2019) News Juventus – In casa bianconera si lavora con grande determinazione in vista della stagione futura. Paratici e soci hanno intenzione di rinforzare ulteriormente la rosa da mettere a disposizione del prossimo tecnico bianconero, partendo proprio dalla difesa. LEGGI ANCHE:Juventus su Mourinho: il piano bianconero con nuovo retroscena! News Juventus, i bianconeri potrebbero portare a … More
juvedipendenza

    Juventus News : Sarri sempre più vicino? E’ un indizio a svelarlo : Calciomercato Juventus: Un indizio avvicinerebbe sempre di più Sarri ai BianconeriJuventus / CALCIOMERCATO / Sarri / CHELSEA – Il futuro di Maurizio Sarri sembra essere sempre più a tinte bianconere.La trattativa, come riportato da Goal.com, sarebbe in dirittura di arrivo. Dopo l’incontro di Milano tra l’entourage dell’allenatore e Paratici, in cui era presente anche Fali Ramadani, la trattativa è vicina alla tanto ...

