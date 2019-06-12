Chiedo scusa alle autorità rumene! Manu Bennett e il video incriminato

L'attore, divenuto famoso per essere stato il Deathstroke di Arrow, ha allora scelto di spiegare in un lungo post su instagram il motivo della sua danza e anche la delusione per come è stato trattato non solo dalla polizia del luogo, ma anche dai media anglofoni, che non hanno perso occasione per dargli contro."Io sono molto orgoglioso della mia cultura, perciò non posso nascondere quanto io sia profondamente deluso dall'inaccuratezza, lo scetticismo e il sensazionalismo dei media che ora circondano il mio Haka," ha scritto l'attore.
Manu Bennett ha poi spiegato che non aveva nessuna intenzione di essere ripreso e ha agito pensando di essere completamente solo, non essendosi accorto del gruppo di turisti che, colpiti dalla danza e dalla nudità dell'attore, hanno ripreso il video poi diventato virale.
"Chiedo scusa alle autorità rumene," ha scritto ancora l'attore neozelandese, continuando: "per ogni tipo di offesa, errore o incomprensione. Per questo mi piacerebbe condividere due proverbi Maori. Aroha atu, aroha mai. Tatou i a tatou katoa. Hui e! Ta iki e! Rispettiamoci l'un altro e saremo ciechi l'un l'altro". Non è la prima volta che Manu Bennett esegue la danza tradizionale nel corso dei suoi viaggi: lo aveva fatto anche in Grecia, dove tuttavia aveva tenuto i vestiti addosso.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I am proud of my culture so I cannot hide that I am disappointed by media inaccuracies, scepticism & sensationalism that now surround my recent haka. As an actor attending many conventions around the world, I have enjoyed sharing the haka & Maori custom. However what has not been mentioned in the news is WHY I was at this monument on a remote mountain in Romania. As for the manner of this particular haka, cultural understanding of noa & tapu is necessary before passing judgement. I wish I knew Romanian language & interpreted the one restriction sign at the monument but this amazing location, high in the mountains, seemed void, if only spiritually, of restrictions. (I advise a visit) The current media portrayal completely missed cultural empathy & has created a slur, not only over my actions & the honorable Maori custom of haka but also the intended meaning of recognition for the indigenous Dacian people, whose society, culture & religion were erased from this planet during the Roman expansion circa 100AD. It was at Sarmizegetusa that Decebalus & the Dacian people suffered the indignity of massacres & being conquered. Maori understand this indignity as sadly do other indigenous peoples. We ALL share the shame. In this haka I acted alone, my haka was solitary, but I carried the wairua of my people, celebrating & mourning alike, the Dacian people. The only three tourists, who I passed as they were leaving the site, stopped & took a video. I had no intention to be observed let alone filmed. Perhaps its a catalyst for cultural understanding & debate. I sincerely take full responsibility for my actions & apologise to Romanian authorities for any offensiveness, mistakes & misinterpretations. Finally I'd like to share two Maori proverbs. "Aroha atu, aroha mai. Tatou i a tatou katoa. Hui e! Ta iki e!" Let us respect one another. Let us bind together. "Hurihia te aroaro ki te ra tukuna to atarangi kia taka ki muri i a koe!" Turn your face to the sun & the shadows will fall behind you.