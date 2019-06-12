Chiedo scusa alle autorità rumene! Manu Bennett e il video incriminato

(Di mercoledì 12 giugno 2019) Dopo essere stato denunciato per atti osceni,spiega le sue motivazioni dietro la danza senza veli fatta in un sito patrimonio dell'UNESCO.ha deciso di raccontare la sua versione della verità riguardo la danza maori tradizionale dell'Haka eseguita in un sito della Romania, patrimonio dell'UNESCO, per cui aveva ottenuto una denuncia da parte della polizia locale per atti osceni in luogo pubblico.L'attore, divenuto famoso per essere stato il Deathstroke di Arrow, ha allora scelto di spiegare in un lungo post su instagram il motivo della sua danza e anche la delusione per come è stato trattato non solo dalla polizia del luogo, ma anche dai media anglofoni, che non hanno perso occasione per dargli contro."Io sono molto orgoglioso della mia cultura, perciò non posso nascondere quanto io sia profondamente deluso dall'inaccuratezza, lo scetticismo e il sensazionalismo dei media che ora circondano il mio Haka," ha scritto l'attore.