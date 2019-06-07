CALCIOMERCATO NEWS 7 GIUGNO Trattative e ultime notizie Milan | Inter | Juventus | Roma

DiMarzio : #Buffon e il futuro: tante offerte (anche bizzarre) da tutto il mondo - SkySport : ?? #Milan ? ?? #Maldini è pronto a formare la dirigenza #SkyCalciomercato - tuttosport : #PaoloMontero è il nuovo tecnico della #Sambenedettese ?? -
CALCIOMERCATO NEWS 7 giugno/ Juventus - Inter - Milan - Roma : trattative - ultime notizie : Calciomercato news 7 giugno Juventus, Inter, Milan, Roma: trattative e ultime notizie circa i nomi che Interessano alle big del calcio italiano.
CALCIOMERCATO NEWS 6 GIUGNO/ Trattative e ultime notizie Milan - Inter - Juventus - Roma : CALCIOMERCATO NEWS 6 GIUGNO Juventus, Inter, Milan, Roma: Trattative e ultime notizie circa i nomi che Interessano alle big del calcio italiano.
CALCIOMERCATO NEWS 6 giugno/ Juventus - Inter - Milan - Roma : trattative - ultime notizie : Calciomercato news 6 giugno Juventus, Inter, Milan, Roma: trattative e ultime notizie circa i nomi che Interessano alle big del calcio italiano.
CALCIOMERCATO Roma - le news sul nuovo allenatore di Gianluca Di Marzio. VIDEO : La società giallorossa era però già pronta ad accogliere questa notizia, come spiegato da Gianluca Di Marzio su Sky Sport. "La Roma ha fatto un tentativo " la sua ricostruzione - ma non era mai stata ...
Alessandro Proto - non solo fake news sul CALCIOMERCATO : accusato di aver spillato 130mila euro a una malata di cancro : avrebbero comprato casa in Italia o in altre parti del mondo cavalcando così le voci di mercato dell'epoca.