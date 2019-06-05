Windows 10 20H1 | disponibile la build 18912

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18908 : È da pochissimo disponibile al download la build 18908 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità Your Phone app – Introducing even more new features We’re bringing multiple new features to the Your Phone app in this build. Try them out and let us know what you think. Phone screen – Accessibility features, keyboard language and layout, new phone models We’re pleased to preview two new ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18898 : È da poco disponibile al download la build 18898 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità Disk type now visible in Task Manager Performance tab A small, but perhaps convenient change — you’ll now be able to see the disk type (e.g. SSD) for each disk listed in Task Manager’s performance tab. This is particularly helpful in cases where you have multiple disks listed, so you can ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18895 : È da poche ore disponibile al download la build 18895 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Questa build non è disponibile per le seguenti edizioni: Windows 10 Home N x64 in HU-HU and PT-PT. Windows 10 Home x64 in CS-CZ, ES-ES, and KO-KR. Windows 10 Professional x64 in LV-LV and ES-MX. Fix di bug The Your Phone app now works again! We have fixed the issue from build 18894 causing Your ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18894 : È da poco disponibile al download la build 18894 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità File Explorer improvements We’ve heard your feedback asking for increased consistency, and to make it easier to find your files. Over the next few days we’ll be starting to roll out a new File Explorer search experience – now powered by Windows Search. This change will help integrate your OneDrive ...

Windows 10 20H1 : nuova UI con angoli arrotondati? : Secondo Zac Bowden, giornalista presso Windows Central e storico leaker di Microsoft, stanno per arrivare gli angoli arrotondati nel design dell’UI di Windows 10 20H1. that's not happening. The rounded corners are coming to Fluent Design. You'll see it all over Windows, Xbox, Office, and other products in the coming months/years. — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) May 2, 2019 angoli smussati Pochi giorni fa, avevamo scritto che la ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18890 : È da pochissimo disponibile al download la build 18890 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Fix di bug We fixed a hang in the audio service when checking whether a machine was licensed to use spatial audio. We fixed an issue that could result in the desktop being unexpectedly slow to refresh (if you right-click the desktop and select Refresh or press F5). We fixed an issue resulting in not ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18885 : È da poco disponibile al download la build 18885 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! NOTA: gli utenti Insider con la build 18362.53 che non sono stati in grado di aggiornare alla 18875 dovranno prima installare l’aggiornamento cumulativo 18362.86 (KB4497093) prima di essere in grado di ricevere la build di oggi. Novità Your Phone: Phone screen now supports additional Android ...

Windows 10 20H1 : disponibile la build 18875 : È da pochissimo disponibile al download la build 18875 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead! Novità East Asian Microsoft Input Method Editor (IME) Improvements: The New Japanese IME is now available to all Insiders in Fast! During 19H1, we announced we were working on a new Japanese IME. We got a lot of great feedback, and the IME was taken offline for a time while we worked on ...