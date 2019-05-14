McLaren Automotive festeggia il traguardo delle 20 000 auto prodotte

McLaren Automotive : accordo pluriennale con IMSA SPORTSCAR : McLaren Automotive has confirmed a multi-year agreement with IMSA – the International Motor Sports Association – which will see customer teams racing as part of the US- and Canada-based IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup season in 2019, and McLaren officially entered as a manufacturer for the largest GT3 championship in the US market. This announcement comes […] L'articolo McLaren Automotive: accordo pluriennale con IMSA SPORTSCAR sembra essere ...