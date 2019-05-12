È morta Peggy Lipton | la Norma Jennings di Twin Peaks

Peggy Lipton è morta : la Norma Jennings di Twin Peaks si è spenta a 72 anni : I fan hanno avuto modo di rivederla due anni nella nuova "serie" di Twin Peaks ma oggi piangono la sua dipartita. Peggy Lipton è morta e la sua Norma Jennings non tornerà più. Al suo attivo ha tanti ruoli soprattutto quello che le valse un Golden Globe nel 1970 per aver prestato il volto a Julie Barnes in “Mod Squad - I ragazzi di Greer” ma sicuramente il ruolo per cui è conosciuta in Italia è sicuramente quello nella serie firmata da David ...