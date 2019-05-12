La Fabiani Formia collabora con Michele Maddalena per il progetto ...Gemma Galgani mi ha distrutto! Rocco Fredella ha perso il lavoro e ha ...E' arrivata Jedy Vales! La prima vera pornostar virtuale di YouPornIl dettaglio sexy del selfie di Caterina BalivoStavo per morire, ora sono sana! Vegana per 15 anni mangia mezzo ...Sei ore di intervento per somigliare Meghan Markle! La storia ...Togliti le ciglia! A Uomini e Donne Tina Cipollari colpisce Gemma in ...Alta tensione! Pamela Prati VS Silvia Toffanin a VerissimoJoe Bastianich lascia Masterchef per dedicarsi alla musicaNon è bastato il faschino! David Beckham, patente ritirata per sei ...

È morta Peggy Lipton, la Norma Jennings di Twin Peaks (Di domenica 12 maggio 2019) Peggy Lipton, volto di “Twin Peaks”, non c’è più. L’attrice vincitrice di un Golden Globe e star del famoso telefilm “Mod Squad”, aveva 72 anni. Hollywood piange la morte dell’artista, malata di cancro, dopo che a dare l’annuncio sono state le sue figlie, Kidada e Rashida Jones: “Ha fatto il suo viaggio pacificamente con le sue figlie e le sue nipoti al suo fianco”.La Lipton è arrivata alla celebrità interpretando l’agente di polizia infiltrata Julie Barnes nella serie “Mod Squad”, in programma dal 1968 al 1973. Quel ruolo le è valso quattro nomination ai Golden Globe e una vittoria come migliore attrice televisiva in una serie. Ha anche interpretato Norma Jennings nella serie televisiva “Twin PeaksLipton è stata sposata con il famoso produttore musicale ...
