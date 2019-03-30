#30/3/2019 Ippicanews (Di sabato 30 marzo 2019) OGGI - Ore 18.25 TQQ a Bologna, t, 7ª corsa, m. 2060, Jackpot: Quinté 7.033,50 euro . Favoriti: 15-13-10-3-5. Sorprese: 12-14-8. Inizio convegno alle 15.25. Corse anche a Milano, g, 14.20,, Roma, ...
400 Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
corrieredellosport
Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : #30 2019