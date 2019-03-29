Cristina Marino... topless e baci con Luca Argentero !Ilaria D'Amico sgrida il piccolo Leopoldo Mattia! il figlio di Buffon ...Voglio abbassare le tasse, ma costa di più! Luigi Di Maio provoca ...L'ATTRICE TOSCA D'AQUINO OSPITE DI SUNRISE BY ELES COUTUREUn fantasma ha graffiato mia figlia! Il video della piccola LilyNon so se sono sposata, divorziata, fidanzata! Belen Rodriguez e ...Ti si vede la... esagerata foto in lingerie di Chiara FerragniGian Battista cacciato da Maria a Uomini e DonneMatteo Salvini batte Chiara Ferragni su Instagram!LA GIORNATA NAZIONALE UNITALSI PER AIUTARI I PIU’ DEBOLI ANCHE A ...

' Is there still Sex in the City?' | sequel della celebre serie americana

' Is there still Sex in the City?' | sequel della celebre serie americana La nuova serie televisiva Is there still Sex in the City? sarà una sorta di sequel della celebre fiction Sex ...

'Is there still Sex in the City?': sequel della celebre serie americana (Di venerdì 29 marzo 2019) La nuova serie televisiva Is there still Sex in the City? sarà una sorta di sequel della celebre fiction "Sex and the City", che ha reso famose in tutto il mondo Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Miranda Hobbes e Charlotte York. La nuova serie racconterà le avventure e le vicende di donne alla soglia dei 50 anni, tra figli, matrimoni e divorzi vari. Come ha riportato il portale statunitense dedicato Deadline, la Paramount Television e l'Anonymous Content hanno confermato la recente acquisizione dei diritti del libro di Candace Bushnell, intitolato appunto Is there still Sex in the City?. L'autrice, inoltre, sarà anche la produttrice esecutiva della serie e ha fatto parte della scrittura dell'episodio pilota. Il libro della Bushnell verrà pubblicato il 6 agosto e narrerà diverse avventure ambientate nell'eccentrica cittadina di New York. La serie televisiva dovrebbe andare in onda, ...
