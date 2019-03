Testo dell’inedito di Giordana “Quante volte ad aspettarti”

Testo dell’inedito di Tish “Casinò” : You have the last ace I see it on your face Do you know this game? Be careful about the final shame An unbreakable secret Do you know how to keep it? Get this through your head this room will soon be red everybody’s gotta watch everybody else watch your back: everybody tells when I come back I will only have a jack this place will never be the same You will be scared to hear my name Turn around, turn around Darling, this is a casino They ...