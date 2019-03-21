Christian Vieri e Costanza Caracciolo si sarebbero sposati in gran ...Sistemeremo ogni cosa! Francesco Caserta risponde alle lacrime di ...Scarpe da 900 euro! Sonia Bruganelli e la nuova polemica sui socialGuarda quanto sei brutta... Armando esagera! Brutto insulto a Uomini ...Le mamme più vecchie d'Europa sono le ItalianeIl Principe William non deve fare il Re? La confessione di Lady DianaTanti auguri Leone! Fedez e Ferragni e l'imprevisto al soffio della ...Grazie papà! Ambra Angiolini e la dedica inaspettata per Francesco ...Tanti auguri Carletto! L'ex campione Mazzone spegne 82 candelineUcciso un crociato italiano! Lorenzo Orsetti combatteva contro l'Isis

Windows 10 October Update: disponibile aggiornamento cumulativo (17763.402) (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2019) Da ieri sera, è disponibile al download un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo di Windows 10 per gli utenti Release Preview del programma Insider: si tratta della build 17763.402 (KB4490481).

Changelog Per il momento non è stato reso noto alcun changelog. Download Per installare subito la nuova build, è sufficiente recarsi in Impostazioni > aggiornamento e Sicurezza > Windows Update e cliccare sul pulsante “Verifica disponibilità aggiornamenti”.

