La Marvel conferma | Il prossimo film avrà un supereroe gay

Avengers : Endgame - Marvel conferma che le serie TV su Disney+ saranno collegate all’MCU : Avengers: Endgame, Kevin Feige rivela dettagli importanti riguardo i nuovi show in arrivo su Disney+. Avengers: Endgame: Kevin Feige ha rivelato a ComicBook che le serie TV trasmesse su Disney + saranno collegate a film targati Marvel Cinematic Universe. Il Presidente Marvel ha detto chiaramente che gli show trasmessi dal servizio in streaming in arrivo su Disney+, a cominciare dalla serie su Loki con la ... Leggi tuttoAvengers: Endgame, ...