Supermassive Games ha registrato il marchio House of Ashes (Di martedì 26 febbraio 2019) Supermassive Games, lo studio di Until Dawn e dell'imminente The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, ha registrato il marchio "House of Ashes" negli Stati Uniti e in Europa, riporta Gematsu.
The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan è stato originariamente annunciato come il primo titolo in una serie di giochi. Sebbene sia pubblicato da Bandai Namco, Supermassive Entertainment possiede i marchi sia per "The Dark Pictures" che per "Man of Medan", quindi è possibile che "House of Ashes" sia il prossimo titolo dopo The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan.
Supermassive Games ha anche registrato il marchio, "Shattered State", nell'agosto 2018, che potrebbe essere un altro gioco di The Dark Pictures.
Leggi altro...
The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan è stato originariamente annunciato come il primo titolo in una serie di giochi. Sebbene sia pubblicato da Bandai Namco, Supermassive Entertainment possiede i marchi sia per "The Dark Pictures" che per "Man of Medan", quindi è possibile che "House of Ashes" sia il prossimo titolo dopo The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan.
Supermassive Games ha anche registrato il marchio, "Shattered State", nell'agosto 2018, che potrebbe essere un altro gioco di The Dark Pictures.
Leggi altro...
eurogamer
IGNitalia : Supermassive Games pensa già al prossimo The Dark Pictures? - Gamesurf : .@SuperMGames registra il titolo del capitolo 2 di #TheDarkPictures? - PS3zone_IT : Cosa bolle in pentola negli studi di Supermassive Games? :D -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Supermassive Games