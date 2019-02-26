PIANETA 310 dei GRETA : Da venerdì 1 marzo è in rotazione radiofonica ...Oscar 2019 : Lady Gaga sul red carpet con il diamante più grande del ...Mi manca la quotidianità con Matteo! Elisa Isoardi ripensa a Salvini?Viva la libertà! Francesca Cipriani censurata a Pomeriggio 5 si ...Sono sotto choc! Lite tra Laura Cremaschi e la moglie di Francesco ...Istituita una nuova sezione Ail davanti all'ospedale di CarraraGrande successo per l'VIII edizione de L'Amore è.. ...Il piccolo Julen morto nel pozzo : c'è un indagato per omicidioVedete che è brutto? Il bimbo di colore umiliato in una scuola a ...Che sperpero! Quanti soldi ha speso Meghan Markle per il baby shower

Supermassive Games ha registrato il marchio House of Ashes (Di martedì 26 febbraio 2019) Supermassive Games, lo studio di Until Dawn e dell'imminente The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, ha registrato il marchio "House of Ashes" negli Stati Uniti e in Europa, riporta Gematsu.

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan è stato originariamente annunciato come il primo titolo in una serie di giochi. Sebbene sia pubblicato da Bandai Namco, Supermassive Entertainment possiede i marchi sia per "The Dark Pictures" che per "Man of Medan", quindi è possibile che "House of Ashes" sia il prossimo titolo dopo The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan.

Supermassive Games ha anche registrato il marchio, "Shattered State", nell'agosto 2018, che potrebbe essere un altro gioco di The Dark Pictures.

