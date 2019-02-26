Fiat Deepens SUV Bet With $4 5 Billion for Jeep | Ram Plants

Fiat Deepens SUV Bet With $4.5 Billion for Jeep - Ram : Bloomberg, -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to invest $4.5 Billion to produce new Jeep models and boost Ram truck output, as it banks on selling more high-margin sport utility vehicles even as U.S. sales lose steam and a slew of rival offerings hit the market. The Italian-American automaker is putting $1.6 Billion into its Mack Avenue engine plant in Detroit ...