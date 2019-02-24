Istituita una nuova sezione Ail davanti all'ospedale di CarraraGrande successo per l'VIII edizione de L'Amore è.. ...Il piccolo Julen morto nel pozzo : c'è un indagato per omicidioVedete che è brutto? Il bimbo di colore umiliato in una scuola a ...Che sperpero! Quanti soldi ha speso Meghan Markle per il baby showerVolevano farmi abortire! Il piccolo Noah nasce senza cervello ma ora ...Scusatemi! Il 42enne Massimo Caldarozzi si impicca nell'autosaloneCarnevale 2019 in musica a Toritto con Kim Lukas e ReginaHo rischiato l'infertilità! L'ex naufraga Nancy Coppola è incintaMi dissocio! L'appello di Teresa Langella dopo scelta di Uomini e ...

Brexit | l’ultima beffa | con il rinvio i cittadini voterebbero alle Europee

Brexit | l’ultima beffa | con il rinvio i cittadini voterebbero alle Europee Cresce il pressing su Theresa May per posticipare di tre mesi il divorzio Londra-Ue. I deputati ...

zazoom
Commenta
Brexit, l’ultima beffa: con il rinvio i cittadini voterebbero alle Europee (Di domenica 24 febbraio 2019) Cresce il pressing su Theresa May per posticipare di tre mesi il divorzio Londra-Ue. I deputati britannici temono il no-deal, ma anche a Bruxelles si valuta lo slittamento a giugno. C’è solo un problema: il «delay» costringerebbe i cittadini a tornare alle urne per le Europee...
ilsole24ore
twitter 400 Bad Request

Bad Request

Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.

Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Brexit l’ultima
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Brexit l’ ultima Brexit l’ultima beffa rinvio cittadini
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!