Daniel Radcliffe ha ammesso di aver reagito nel peggiore dei modi alla fama arrivata con “Harry Potter” News Mtv Italia.
Si farà - quasi - sicuramente il reboot di 'Harry Potter' : parola di Daniel Radcliffe : ... AKA James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin e Peter Pettigrew, e, soprattutto si potrebbe girare subito: " Sento che ci sono altre storie di quel mondo che si potrebbero assolutamente trasformare in ...