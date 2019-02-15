#romadicebastarifiuti, mercoledì la prima assemblea (Di venerdì 15 febbraio 2019) mercoledì 20 febbraio, al Teatro Palladium di Roma, si terrà la prima assemblea pubblica sull'immondizia, #romadicebastarifiuti. Lo ha annunciato la giornalista Francesca Barzini, promotrice - insieme ...
400 Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
lapresse
Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : #romadicebastarifiuti mercoledì