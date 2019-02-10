Robin Hood film stasera in tv 10 febbraio: cast, trama, curiosità, streaming (Di domenica 10 febbraio 2019) Robin Hood è il film stasera in tv domenica 10 febbraio 2019 in onda in prima serata su Rete 4 alle 21:20. La pellicola diretta da Ridley Scott ha come protagonista Russel Crowe, mentre completano il cast Cate Blanchett, William Hurt e Mark Strong. Di seguito ecco cast, scheda, trama, trailer, alcune curiosità sul film e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV
Robin Hood stasera in tv: scheda GENERE: Azione, Drammatico, Avventura, Storico ANNO: 2010 REGIA: Ridley Scott cast: Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Scott Grimes, Kevin Durand, Mark Strong, Alan Doyle, Matthew Macfadyen, Danny Huston, William Hurt, Max von Sydow, Oscar Isaac, Eileen Atkins, Léa Seydoux, Bronson Webb, Robert Pugh DURATA: 140 Minuti LEGGI LA NOSTRA RECENSIONE DI Robin Hood
Robin Hood stasera in tv: trama Robert Longstride, Robin, è un esperto arciere dell’esercito di Re Riccardo I d’Inghilterra, ...
