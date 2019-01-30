I figli sono sempre i benvenuti! Ambra Angiolini è incinta di ...Vecchia mummia ritirati! Scialpy offende Ornella VanoniChe spettacolo indecente! Lo scontro tra Armando e Noel a Uomini e ...Stress! I segni fisici allarmanti lanciati dal tuo corpoÈ una vergogna! Omicidio Marco Vannini, per Ciontoli pena ridotta a 5 ...E' come l'influenza, ma fa bene! L'amore e la salute... soprattutto ...Ero brutta! la star del web Lele Pons fa ballare l'Italia con CelosoNon è solo una favola! Dumbo è esistito davvero, il suo nome era JumboLa Corte Strasburgo chiede di assistere la Sea WatchCon 5 euro farò la turista per sempre! Gratta e vinci da oltre 1.5 ...

VIDEO Triplette Federico Chiesa | Fiorentina-Roma 7-1 | i gol dell’attaccante in Coppa

VIDEO Triplette Federico Chiesa | Fiorentina-Roma 7-1 | i gol dell’attaccante in Coppa Federico Chiesa ha segnato una bellissima tripletta in Fiorentina-Roma 7-1, quarto di finale della Coppa ...

VIDEO Triplette Federico Chiesa, Fiorentina-Roma 7-1: i gol dell’attaccante in Coppa Italia (Di mercoledì 30 gennaio 2019) Federico Chiesa ha segnato una bellissima tripletta in Fiorentina-Roma 7-1, quarto di finale della Coppa Italia. L’attaccante dei viola ha sbloccato la partite con due reti in contropiede al 7′ e al 18′, poi nel finale ha arrotondato il proprio tabellino. Di seguito il VIDEO dei gol di Federico Chiesa in Fiorentina-Roma 7-1.

 

VIDEO TRIPLETTA Chiesa IN Fiorentina-Roma 7-1: PRIMO GOL Chiesa (1-0): 1-0 Chiesa#FiorentinaRoma pic.twitter.com/CXfJ14TpXh

— ᴀʙᴅᴜʟʟᴀʜ (@iPXRIS) January 30, 2019



SECONDO GOL Chiesa (2-0): 2-0 Chiesa#FiorentinaRoma pic.twitter.com/UAEbjRwtUS

— ᴀʙᴅᴜʟʟᴀʜ (@iPXRIS) January 30, 2019



TERZO GOL Chiesa (5-1): Federico Chiesa şov yapıyor.pic.twitter.com/NENGi5WYVN

— Z SPOR (@zspor90) January 30, ...
