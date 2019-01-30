VIDEO Triplette Federico Chiesa, Fiorentina-Roma 7-1: i gol dell’attaccante in Coppa Italia (Di mercoledì 30 gennaio 2019) Federico Chiesa ha segnato una bellissima tripletta in Fiorentina-Roma 7-1, quarto di finale della Coppa Italia. L’attaccante dei viola ha sbloccato la partite con due reti in contropiede al 7′ e al 18′, poi nel finale ha arrotondato il proprio tabellino. Di seguito il VIDEO dei gol di Federico Chiesa in Fiorentina-Roma 7-1.
CLICCA QUI PER LE PAGELLE DELLA PARTITA
CLICCA QUI PER GLI HIGHLIGHTS DELLA PARTITA
VIDEO TRIPLETTA Chiesa IN Fiorentina-Roma 7-1: PRIMO GOL Chiesa (1-0): 1-0 Chiesa#FiorentinaRoma pic.twitter.com/CXfJ14TpXh
— ᴀʙᴅᴜʟʟᴀʜ (@iPXRIS) January 30, 2019
SECONDO GOL Chiesa (2-0): 2-0 Chiesa#FiorentinaRoma pic.twitter.com/UAEbjRwtUS
— ᴀʙᴅᴜʟʟᴀʜ (@iPXRIS) January 30, 2019
TERZO GOL Chiesa (5-1): Federico Chiesa şov yapıyor.pic.twitter.com/NENGi5WYVN
— Z SPOR (@zspor90) January 30, ...
CLICCA QUI PER LE PAGELLE DELLA PARTITA
CLICCA QUI PER GLI HIGHLIGHTS DELLA PARTITA
VIDEO TRIPLETTA Chiesa IN Fiorentina-Roma 7-1: PRIMO GOL Chiesa (1-0): 1-0 Chiesa#FiorentinaRoma pic.twitter.com/CXfJ14TpXh
— ᴀʙᴅᴜʟʟᴀʜ (@iPXRIS) January 30, 2019
SECONDO GOL Chiesa (2-0): 2-0 Chiesa#FiorentinaRoma pic.twitter.com/UAEbjRwtUS
— ᴀʙᴅᴜʟʟᴀʜ (@iPXRIS) January 30, 2019
TERZO GOL Chiesa (5-1): Federico Chiesa şov yapıyor.pic.twitter.com/NENGi5WYVN
— Z SPOR (@zspor90) January 30, ...
oasport
mohamedabukabda : RT @SkySport: ???? In Serie ?? ?? 250 presenze ? 66 gol ?? 3 triplette nel 2018 ?? Josip #Ilicic compie 31 anni. Auguri! #SkySport - Salvucc20278465 : RT @SkySport: ???? In Serie ?? ?? 250 presenze ? 66 gol ?? 3 triplette nel 2018 ?? Josip #Ilicic compie 31 anni. Auguri! #SkySport - UgoBaroni : RT @SkySport: ???? In Serie ?? ?? 250 presenze ? 66 gol ?? 3 triplette nel 2018 ?? Josip #Ilicic compie 31 anni. Auguri! #SkySport -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VIDEO Triplette