Johnson Controls è "IoT Innovator of the Year" (Di mercoledì 23 gennaio 2019) ... i risultati che hanno portato al premio "IoT Innovator of the Year" sono stati: • Digital Vault " Johnson Controls ha sviluppato e lanciato la piattaforma cloud digitale più avanzata al mondo per l'...
italynews
Webinitaly : Johnson Controls è “IoT Innovator of the Year” - ComunicatiS : #JohnsonControls è “IoT Innovator of the Year” -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Johnson Controls