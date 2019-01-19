E' Giusto! La 17enne Alessia potrà diventare un maschioBimba rom scomparsa : Genitori arrestati per omicidioBimbo nel pozzo! Le speranze per il piccolo Julen sono pocheRinnova... rinnova! La confessione di Wanda Nara su Mauro IcardiUn pancino sospetto! Giorgia Palmas è incinta di Filippo Magnini?E' proprio una signora grassa! Ha dato della cicciona a Meghan MarkleMatteo Salvini votato dalla camorra! Roberto Saviano tuona contro il ...Non voleva farlo a tre! La 29enne Kelly Franklin uccisa con 30 ...Un referendum per abrogare il reddito di cittadinanza! Per Giorgia ...Pezzo di mer** ti aspettiamo! minacce choc a Massimo Giletti

M5S fa il #10yearschallenge politico | sembra passato un secolo

M5S fa il #10yearschallenge politico | sembra passato un secolo Roma, 19 gen., askanews, - 'Ci siamo detti: proviamo a fare il gioco del #10yearschallenge con la politica ...

M5S fa il #10yearschallenge politico: sembra passato un secolo (Di sabato 19 gennaio 2019) Roma, 19 gen., askanews, - 'Ci siamo detti: proviamo a fare il gioco del #10yearschallenge con la politica italiana e vediamo cosa viene fuori. Il risultato è impressionante'. Lo scrivono i componenti del MoVimento 5 Stelle sul Blog Delle Stelle. 'La foto del 2008 è a colori ma sembra un reperto ...
