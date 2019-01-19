M5S fa il #10yearschallenge politico: sembra passato un secolo (Di sabato 19 gennaio 2019) Roma, 19 gen., askanews, - 'Ci siamo detti: proviamo a fare il gioco del #10yearschallenge con la politica italiana e vediamo cosa viene fuori. Il risultato è impressionante'. Lo scrivono i componenti del MoVimento 5 Stelle sul Blog Delle Stelle. 'La foto del 2008 è a colori ma sembra un reperto ...
400 Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
askanews
Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : M5S #10yearschallenge