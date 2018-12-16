Heart of the Sea film stasera in tv 16 dicembre: cast, trama, curiosità, streaming (Di domenica 16 dicembre 2018) Heart Of The Sea Le origini di Moby Dick è il film stasera in tv domenica 16 dicembre 2018 in onda in prima serata su Rete 4. La pellicola diretta da Ron Howard ha come protagonista Chris Hemsworth. Di seguito ecco cast, trama, trailer e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV
Heart Of The Sea film stasera in tv: scheda TITOLO ORIGINALE: In the Heart of the Sea USCITO IL: 3 dicembre 2015 GENERE: Drammatico, Azione ANNO: 2015 REGIA: Ron Howard cast: Chris Hemsworth, Brendan Gleeson, Cillian Murphy, Michelle Fairley, Ben Whishaw, Charlotte Riley, Tom Holland, Benjamin Walker, Joseph Mawle, Jamie Sives DURATA: 121 Minuti Heart Of The Sea film stasera in tv: trama La baleniera Essex del New England in viaggio nel freddo periodo invernale viene attaccata da una creatura marina mai vista. Si tratta di una balena dalle dimensioni eccezionali con una forza ...
