Katie Cassidy di Arrow ha sposato Matthew Rodgers

Katie Cassidy di Arrow ha sposato Matthew Rodgers --32enne attrice americana vista in Supernatural, in Gossip Girl e attualmente negli abiti di Dinah ...

Katie Cassidy di Arrow ha sposato Matthew Rodgers (Di sabato 15 dicembre 2018)

32enne attrice americana vista in Supernatural, in Gossip Girl e attualmente negli abiti di Dinah Laurel Lance in The Flash e Legends of Tomorrow, Katie Cassidy ha giurato amore eterno a Matthew Rodgers.

Nozze a sorpresa a Sunset Key, lo scorso 8 dicembre, come ufficializzato dalla stessa attrice sui social, con splendido abito in pizzo firmato Pronovias.



Katie Cassidy di Arrow ha sposato Matthew Rodgers 15 dicembre 2018 15:46.

twitterspartanxcanary : RT @KatieCassidy_IT: ? #photoshoot ? Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers photographed during their wedding on December 8th, 2018 Non smetter… - KatieCassidy_IT : ? #photoshoot ? Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers photographed during their wedding on December 8th, 2018 Non smet… - KatieCassidy_IT : ? #events ? Katie Cassidy photographed during her wedding on December 8th, 2018 Ad ogni nuovo scatto il mio cuore… -
