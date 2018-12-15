Katie Cassidy di Arrow ha sposato Matthew Rodgers (Di sabato 15 dicembre 2018)
32enne attrice americana vista in Supernatural, in Gossip Girl e attualmente negli abiti di Dinah Laurel Lance in The Flash e Legends of Tomorrow, Katie Cassidy ha giurato amore eterno a Matthew Rodgers.
Nozze a sorpresa a Sunset Key, lo scorso 8 dicembre, come ufficializzato dalla stessa attrice sui social, con splendido abito in pizzo firmato Pronovias.
