The legend of Zorro film stasera in tv 9 dicembre: cast, trama, curiosità, streaming (Di domenica 9 dicembre 2018) The legend of Zorro è il film stasera in tv domenica 9 dicembre 2018 in onda in prima serata su Rete 4. La pellicola diretta da Martin Campbell ha come protagonisti Antonio Banderas e Catherine Zeta-Jones. Di seguito ecco scheda, cast, trama, trailer, alcune curiosità sul film e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV
The legend of Zorro film stasera in tv: cast e scheda TITOLO ORIGINALE: The legend of Zorro USCITO IL: 28 ottobre 2005 GENERE: Avventura ANNO: 2005 REGIA: Martin Campbell cast: Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Giovanna Zacarias, Raúl Méndez, Michael Emerson, Rufus Sewell, Nick Chinlund, Adrián Alonso DURATA: 130 minuti The legend of Zorro film stasera in tv: trama Nella California del 1850, Don Alejandro De La Vega (Antonio Banderas) è sposato con Elena (Catherine Zeta-Jones) e hanno ...
The legend of Zorro film stasera in tv: cast e scheda TITOLO ORIGINALE: The legend of Zorro USCITO IL: 28 ottobre 2005 GENERE: Avventura ANNO: 2005 REGIA: Martin Campbell cast: Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Giovanna Zacarias, Raúl Méndez, Michael Emerson, Rufus Sewell, Nick Chinlund, Adrián Alonso DURATA: 130 minuti The legend of Zorro film stasera in tv: trama Nella California del 1850, Don Alejandro De La Vega (Antonio Banderas) è sposato con Elena (Catherine Zeta-Jones) e hanno ...
cubemagazine
olmostblue : Mi è piaciuto un video di @YouTube: - PaltryFelipe : Ho aggiunto un video a una playlist di @YouTube: - Eziobergna : Celebrating Jon Lord - The Rock Legend 'Perfect Strangers' Feat. Deep Pu... -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The legend