Games Awards 2018: Candidati e Vincitori

Games Awards 2018: Candidati e Vincitori I Games Awards 2018 si sono appena conclusi, vi riassumiamo di seguito la lista completa di tutti i giochi ...

I Games Awards 2018 si sono appena conclusi, vi riassumiamo di seguito la lista completa di tutti i giochi Candidati per le varie categorie ed i Vincitori



 

Game Awards 2018: Tutti i Vincitori Gioco dell’anno

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft) “Celeste” (Matt Makes Games) “God of War” (Sony Santa Monica / SIE) “Marvel’s Spider-Man” (Insomniac Games / SIE) “Monster Hunter: World” (Capcom) “Red Dead Redemption 2” (Rockstar Games) Miglior gioco Online 

“Destiny 2” (Bungie / Activision) “Fortnite” (Epic Games) “No Man’s Sky” (Hello Games) “Overwatch” (Blizzard) “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft) Miglior gioco artistico

“A Way Out” (Hazelight Studios / ...
twitterpcexpander : Hades, il nuovo titolo di Supergiant Games è stato annunciato ai The Game Awards 2018 #pcexpander #cybernews - dan9it : 3 ore perse di sonno per una live dei Games Awards RIDICOLISSIMA!!! #TheGameAwards -
