Au revoir Bernardo (Di venerdì 7 dicembre 2018) Bernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciThis year we wrote the film “The Echo Chamber” with Bernardo Bertolucci
Bernardo met us on our own only for the first time. He asked us if we both were happy to work together on an idea he had, and from that day in February, not to break the balance, Bernardo would speak to us on the phone only if we were both on the line, and he’d let us into his house only when together. “See you at half-eleven,” he would say, and if one of us was late the other had to wait at the door.
Clare and ...
Bernardo met us on our own only for the first time. He asked us if we both were happy to work together on an idea he had, and from that day in February, not to break the balance, Bernardo would speak to us on the phone only if we were both on the line, and he’d let us into his house only when together. “See you at half-eleven,” he would say, and if one of us was late the other had to wait at the door.
Clare and ...
vanityfair
RBcasting : RT @nastridargento: Au revoir BB. Richard Gere: Bernardo era colmo di film, vita cinema, intelligenza, sesso, humour'. #BernardoBertolucci… - nastridargento : Au revoir BB. Richard Gere: Bernardo era colmo di film, vita cinema, intelligenza, sesso, humour'.… - nastridargento : Au revoir BB. Wim Wenders: 'Bernardo sei stato il fratello maggiore che non ho mai avuto, Grazie per la generosità e il sorriso'. -
Au revoir Bernardo : Bernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciBernardo BertolucciInsieme a Bernardo Bertolucci, quest’anno abbiamo ...
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : revoir Bernardo