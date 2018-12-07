Au revoir Bernardo

vanityfair

: RT @nastridargento: Au revoir BB. Richard Gere: Bernardo era colmo di film, vita cinema, intelligenza, sesso, humour'. #BernardoBertolucci… - RBcasting : RT @nastridargento: Au revoir BB. Richard Gere: Bernardo era colmo di film, vita cinema, intelligenza, sesso, humour'. #BernardoBertolucci… - nastridargento : Au revoir BB. Richard Gere: Bernardo era colmo di film, vita cinema, intelligenza, sesso, humour'.… - nastridargento : Au revoir BB. Wim Wenders: 'Bernardo sei stato il fratello maggiore che non ho mai avuto, Grazie per la generosità e il sorriso'. -

This year we wrote the film "The Echo Chamber" with Bertolucci met us on our own only for the first time. He asked us if we both were happy to work together on an idea he had, and from that day in February, not to break the balance, would speak to us on the phone only if we were both on the line, and he'd let us into his house only when together. "See you at half-eleven," he would say, and if one of us was late the other had to wait at the door. Clare and ...