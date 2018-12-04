Motori Chevrolet per McLaren alla Indy 500 2019 (Di martedì 4 dicembre 2018) McLaren IndyCar has today confirmed that it will partner with Chevrolet at the 2019 Indianapolis 500, the 103rd Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, reuniting the two brands after 47 years. Chevrolet will provide McLaren with its 2.2-litre twin turbocharged direct injected V6 IndyCar engines for the team’s 2019 Indy 500 entry, when two-time … L'articolo Motori Chevrolet per McLaren alla Indy 500 2019 MotoriNoLimits Auto, F1, Motori, turismo, stili di vita.
