Surface Book 2 e Surface Pro 4 | disponibile aggiornamento firmware

(Di lunedì 3 dicembre 2018) È da pocoal download un nuovodedicato a2 ePro 4.ChangelogPenUpdate (System devices 3.0.10.1): Resolves intermittent pen top button click failure onPen with no clip-on Windows 10 October 2018 Update, version 1809.Pen Integration Device (Human Interface Devices 1.0.9.0): Enablesupdate toPen with no clip. Intel(R) UHD Graphics 620 24.20.100.6293: Improves system stability. Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel® SST) OED 9.21.0.3755: Improves audio in Pandora application.UEFI 389.2370.769.0: Improves system stability. Detection Verification 1.0.140.0: Enables Intel SST detection functionality. Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter (Bluetooth 15.68.9125.57): Improves wireless security. Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller (Network ...