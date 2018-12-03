Surface Book 2 e Surface Pro 4: disponibile aggiornamento firmware (Di lunedì 3 dicembre 2018) È da poco disponibile al download un nuovo aggiornamento firmware dedicato a Surface Book 2 e Surface Pro 4.
Changelog Surface Book 2 Surface Pen firmware Update (System devices 3.0.10.1): Resolves intermittent pen top button click failure on Surface Pen with no clip-on Windows 10 October 2018 Update, version 1809. Surface Pen Integration Device (Human Interface Devices 1.0.9.0): Enables firmware update to Surface Pen with no clip. Intel(R) UHD Graphics 620 24.20.100.6293: Improves system stability. Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel® SST) OED 9.21.0.3755: Improves audio in Pandora application. Surface UEFI 389.2370.769.0: Improves system stability. Detection Verification 1.0.140.0: Enables Intel SST detection functionality. Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter (Bluetooth 15.68.9125.57): Improves wireless security. Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller (Network ...
Changelog Surface Book 2 Surface Pen firmware Update (System devices 3.0.10.1): Resolves intermittent pen top button click failure on Surface Pen with no clip-on Windows 10 October 2018 Update, version 1809. Surface Pen Integration Device (Human Interface Devices 1.0.9.0): Enables firmware update to Surface Pen with no clip. Intel(R) UHD Graphics 620 24.20.100.6293: Improves system stability. Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel® SST) OED 9.21.0.3755: Improves audio in Pandora application. Surface UEFI 389.2370.769.0: Improves system stability. Detection Verification 1.0.140.0: Enables Intel SST detection functionality. Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter (Bluetooth 15.68.9125.57): Improves wireless security. Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller (Network ...
surface-phone
windowsteca : Surface Pro 4 e Surface Book 2 ricevono un nuovo firmware update (+ offerta Microsoft Store) - FPSREPORTER : Disponibile l’update del firmware di novembre 2018 per Surface Book 2 e Surface Pro 4 - filippo_mol : Disponibile l'update del #firmware di novembre 2018 per #SurfaceBook2 e #SurfacePro4 -
Microsoft Surface Go - notebook e tablet di qualità a un prezzo ragionevole : Il Surface Go Microsoft è un notebook 2-in-1, vale a dire un tablet che è anche un computer portatile. È anche molto simile al Surface Pro, di cui è concettualmente il fratello minore. Si tratta quindi di un PC con sistema operativo desktop, nel formato compatto di un tablet. Il processore Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y è molto lontano dalle prestazioni delle CPU Intel Core presenti sui Surface Pro, ma se la cava abbastanza bene. Il corpo principale, ...
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Surface Book