L’ultima tempesta – The Finest Hours : trama - cast e curiosità : Giovedì 27 settembre va in onda su Canale 5 in prima serata, a partire dalle 21.20, il film drammatico L’ultima tempesta – The Finest Hours, pellicola del 2015 diretta da Craig Gillespie. L’ultima tempesta – The Finest Hours: il trailer L’ultima tempesta – The Finest Hours: trama Il 18 febbraio 1952, una terribile tempesta colpisce il New England, devastando, tra l’altro, le imbarcazioni che si trovano ...
«The 72 Hour Cabin», il progetto anti-stress sull'isola svedese che cambia le priorità (Di giovedì 29 novembre 2018) Ci vogliono tre giorni per liberarsi dallo stress e disintossicarsi da tutto e da tutti: telefoni, tablet, computer, l'iperconessione ...
