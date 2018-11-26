DHL Awards 2018 a Valtteri Bottas e Red Bull Racing

motorinolimits

(Di lunedì 26 novembre 2018) As Official Logistics Partner of Formula 1, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix DHL presented the DHL Fastest Lap Award for the highest number of fastest laps and the DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award to the team that consistently achieved the fastest pit stops over the course of the season., who is currently … L'articolo DHLe RedMotoriNoLimits Auto, F1, motori, turismo, stili di vita.