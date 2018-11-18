Mi hai tradito! Legge i messaggi dell'amante davanti all'altare e ...Il medico più bello d'Italia fa impazzire il web... chi è Giovanni ...Padre padrone! Segregate moglie e figlie che chiamava con dei numeriE' la sua passione! Scappa di casa a 10 anni per salire su un trenoIl peggior incidente di sempre! l'auto di Sophia Floersch prende il ...Con la Dieta dei carciofi perdi 2 chili in una settimanaArriva il freddo dalla Russia! Previsioni meteo domani lunedì 19 ...Prof, eri proprio la migliore! Il dolore scritto sui muri per la ...Non la fanno riposare in pace! Il fratello di Hina strappa via la ...Inferno in casa! morti mamma e figlio, salvato il padre disabile

Philippines 2 – Here poverty sets you invisible

Philippines 2 – Here poverty sets you invisible

Philippines / 2 – Here poverty sets you invisible (Di domenica 18 novembre 2018) Italian version Slowly, Manila crumbles down. Literally. Towards its outskirts, buildings turn more and more shabby, with damp walls. Until bricks and concrete are replaced by iron and asbestos, and then by plywood, and then just by makeshift shelters. And then by Tondo. It is Manila’s largest slum, with a 600,000 population. And with these shacks which are not even the constructions of metal sheets and jute of refugee camps: they are a compound of all sorts of recyclable materials, not a single wall is a single piece. Stacks of fruits boxes, of plastic bottles, street signs, beams and poles and pipes. A swatch of artificial turf. A tank slice. THere are no rooms. No regular spaces. You see only dark, filthy holes. Spaces without any apparent order, with two floors, somehow, or at least an upstairs and a downstairs: and it’s all so confused, so mixed up that at the ...
