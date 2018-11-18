Philippines 2 – Here poverty sets you invisible

ilfattoquotidiano

(Di domenica 18 novembre 2018) Italian version Slowly, Manila crumbles down. Literally. Towards its outskirts, buildings turn more and more shabby, with damp walls. Until bricks and concrete are replaced by iron and asbestos, and then by plywood, and then just by makeshift shelters. And then by Tondo. It is Manila’s largest slum, with a 600,000 population. And with these shacks which are not even the constructions of metal sheets and jute of refugee camps: they are a compound of all sorts of recyclable materials, not a single wall is a single piece. Stacks of fruits boxes, of plastic bottles, street signs, beams and poles and pipes. A swatch of artificial turf. A tank slice. Tare no rooms. No regular spaces. You see only dark, filthy holes. Spaces without any apparent order, with two floors, somehow, or at least an upstairs and a downstairs: and it’s all so confused, so mixed up that at the ...