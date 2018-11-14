##Scuola, Bussetti: stop a chiamata diretta. Bonus per i migliori (Di mercoledì 14 novembre 2018) Roma, 14 nov., askanews, - Una flat tax del 15% sulle ripetizioni, i fondi per l'adeguamento degli stipendi degli insegnanti, l'assunzione di 1.000 nuovi ricercatori universitari, il Bonus ...
400 Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
askanews
Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ##Scuola Bussetti