Maze Runner Il Labirinto film stasera in tv 13 novembre: cast, trama, curiosità, streaming (Di martedì 13 novembre 2018) Maze Runner Il Labirinto è il film stasera in tv martedì 13 novembre 2018 in onda in prima serata su Rai 4. La pellicola di fantascienza è diretta da Wes Ball con protagonista Dylan O’Brien. Di seguito ecco scheda, cast, trama, trailer, alcune curiosità sul film e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV Maze Runner Il Labirinto film stasera in tv: cast e scheda TITOLO ORIGINALE: The Maze Runner USCITO IL: 8 ottobre 2014 GENERE: thriller, fantascienza ANNO: 2014 REGIA: Wes Ball cast: Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Sangster, Kaya Scodelario, Will Poulter, Patricia Clarkson, Chris Sheffield, Ki Hong Lee, Aml Ameen, Jacob Latimore DURATA: 113 minuti Maze Runner Il Labirinto film stasera in tv: trama In un mondo post-apocalittico, Thomas si risveglia in un ascensore mentre lentamente sale. Quando si ferma, le porte si aprono nella Radura dove trova un gruppo di ...
