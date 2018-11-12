Gerry Scotti VS Flavio Insinna ... si mette male per la nuova ...Ci danno dentro! Che passione tra Francesco Monte e Giulia Salemi al ...Mal di vivere! A Sannicola si uccide a 31 anni, trovata dai genitoriSilvio Berlusconi : Clima illiberale precede la dittatura77enne trovato morto in casa dopo 5 giorni : il figlio fermato con ...Milan, Gonzalo Higuain : Chiedo scusa, non sono un robotTerribile! La piccola Lucy muore di tumore a 11 anni, lo stesso male ...Ucciso con tre colpi alla testa : Giuseppe Marchesano trovato morto ...Inchiesta nomine, Sindaco Virginia Raggi assolta: Il fatto non ...LE MUSE, LO STREPITOSO FASHION SHOW DI BRUNO CARUSO A NAPOLI

Philippines | migrants leave legally thanks to a visa And everybody wins

Philippines | migrants leave legally thanks to a visa And everybody wins Italian version We can be told anything. But migrants don’t land on our coasts because of smuggling ...

zazoom
Commenta
Philippines, migrants leave legally thanks to a visa. And everybody wins (Di lunedì 12 novembre 2018) Italian version We can be told anything. But migrants don’t land on our coasts because of smuggling networks. Nor because of NGOs, with their rescue ships. They arrive this way because we don’t issue any visa. As we do with Filipinos, instead. They are called overseas here. Workers abroad. And they are 10,2 million, 10% of the population. 20% of the overall workforce. Nearly half of them, 4 million, are in the Us. A million is in Saudi Arabia, another million is in Canada. In the list, Italy ranks 12th, it is the first European country with 113,000 Filipinos. Hired as filipinos, actually, as we say: a word that now stands for waiters, drivers and gardeners. For meticulous workers. Always on time. Obedient. Always head down. Invisible. Here, instead, they are heroes. Because remittances amount to 10% of GDP. And if you include also transfers in cash and kind, figures ...
ilfattoquotidiano
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Philippines migrants
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Philippines migrants Philippines migrants leave legally thanks
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!