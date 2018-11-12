Ampia varietà di strategie messe in atto a Interlagos (Di lunedì 12 novembre 2018) With overtaking and action from start to finish, as well as several changes of lead and a tight battle for victory, Interlagos delivered an excitingly strategic race, with three different tactical approaches from the three leading teams. In total, there were five different strategies in the top six, and many other variations further down the … L'articolo Ampia varietà di strategie messe in atto a Interlagos MotoriNoLimits Auto, F1, motori, turismo, stili di vita.
motorinolimits
BarbaraPremoli : Ampia varietà di strategie messe in atto a Interlagos - MotoriNoLimits : Ampia varietà di strategie messe in atto a Interlagos - offerteoggi : Prezzo: Permette di incidere o decorare un'ampia varietà di materiali e troverai la possibilità di creare eccelle… -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ampia varietà