Camerun | rilasciati i 79 studenti rapiti

Camerun: rilasciati i 79 studenti rapiti (Di mercoledì 7 novembre 2018) ANSA, - YAOUNDE, 7 NOV - Sono stati rilasciati i 79 studenti rapiti il 5 novembre dai separatisti del nord-ovest del Camerun in una scuola cristiana presbiteriana. Lo ha reso noto un responsabile ...
