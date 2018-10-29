Taranto : A 71 anni si gioca la pensione alle slot e si inventa una ...Ballando con le stelle, Milly Carlucci licenzia Selvaggia Lucarelli?Ancona choc, bimbo di 10 anni colpito dai piombini di un fucile da ...Giacarta, Indonesia : Aereo con a bordo 188 persone precipita in mare ...Firenze, Bimbo di 7 anni colpisce maestra a testate : Giorni prima ...Indonesia : Caduto in mare aereo Lion Air con 190 passeggeriTerremoto Oggi Umbria : scossa 3.1 vicino Trevi e FolignoAncona : bimbo di 10 anni ferito da fucile da cacciaRimini : Denunciato 43enne per abusi su una studentessa TEMPTATION ISLAND : LARA ZORZETTO E UOMINI E DONNE

Plastica | a Taranto il Comune mette al bando le stoviglie usa e getta | Vietate in

La decisione del sindaco Melucci sarà operativa a breve: lo stop sarà accompagnato anche da una campagna di ...

Plastica, a Taranto il Comune mette al bando le stoviglie usa e getta: "Vietate in bar, ristoranti e uffici" (Di lunedì 29 ottobre 2018) La decisione del sindaco Melucci sarà operativa a breve: lo stop sarà accompagnato anche da una campagna di sensibilizzazione sull'incidenza negativa della Plastica e della sua dispersione nell'ambiente
