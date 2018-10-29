Plastica, a Taranto il Comune mette al bando le stoviglie usa e getta: "Vietate in bar, ristoranti e uffici" (Di lunedì 29 ottobre 2018) La decisione del sindaco Melucci sarà operativa a breve: lo stop sarà accompagnato anche da una campagna di sensibilizzazione sull'incidenza negativa della Plastica e della sua dispersione nell'ambiente
repubblica
GratisITA : RT @rep_ambiente: Plastica, a Taranto il Comune mette al bando le stoviglie usa e getta: 'Vietate in bar, ristoranti e uffici' [aggiornamen… - StUpGreen : RT @rep_ambiente: Plastica, a Taranto il Comune mette al bando le stoviglie usa e getta: 'Vietate in bar, ristoranti e uffici' [aggiornamen… - GEvVC : RT @rep_ambiente: Plastica, a Taranto il Comune mette al bando le stoviglie usa e getta: 'Vietate in bar, ristoranti e uffici' [aggiornamen… -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Plastica Taranto