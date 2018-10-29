Nightscape non sarà un’esclusiva di OnePlus 6T, ma arriverà anche su OnePlus 6 (Di lunedì 29 ottobre 2018) anche OnePlus ha sviluppato una modalità speciale, chiamata Nightscape, per migliorare la qualità degli scatti in notturna, ed è pronta a portarla anche su OnePlus 6. L'articolo Nightscape non sarà un’esclusiva di OnePlus 6T, ma arriverà anche su OnePlus 6 proviene da TuttoAndroid.
tuttoandroid
TuttoAndroid : Nightscape non sarà un’esclusiva di OnePlus 6T, ma arriverà anche su OnePlus 6 -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Nightscape non