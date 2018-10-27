Il negoziatore/ Stasera su Tv8: trama e cast del film con Kevin Spacey e Samuel L. Jackson (27 ottobre 2018) (Di sabato 27 ottobre 2018) Il negoziatore, il film d'azione in onda su TV8 oggi, sabato 27 ottobre 2018. Nel cast: Kevin Spacey e Samuel L. Jackson, alla regia F. Gary Gray. La trama del film nel dettaglio.
ilsussidiario
imbucatospecial : #staseraintv prima serata #27ottobre 2018: #IlNegoziatore su #Tv8 -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : negoziatore Stasera