Windows 10 19H1 | disponibile la build 18262 per Fast e Skip Ahead

Windows 10 19H1 : la prima preview per gli insiders che può cancellare le app preinstallate : Microsoft ha da poco aggiornato i PC di più di 400 milioni di utenti alla nuova release di Windows 10: October Update (1809). E nonostante i problemi riscontrati da ben 4 milioni di persone, e leggi di più...
Windows 10 19H1 arriva anche nel ramo Fast : rilasciata la build 18252 : Dopo aver avviato il roll-out globale di October 2018 Update, Microsoft ha rilasciato la build 18252 appartenente a Windows 10 19H1 per gli utenti Skip Ahead e, per la prima volta in assoluto, anche per quelli Fast Ring. Novità Enhanced settings for Ethernet: We’ve heard your feedback, and you can now use the Settings app to configure advanced Ethernet IP settings. We have added support for configuring a static IP address as well as setting a ...
Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18247 per Skip Ahead : E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 18247 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead del programma Insider. Fix di bug We fixed an issue resulting in Narrator text to speech not making sense when reading Narrator’s Quick Start pop up in Japanese. We fixed an issue resulting in app icons sometimes becoming invisible in the taskbar in recent flights. We fixed an issue that could ...
Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18242 per Skip Ahead : E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 18242 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead del programma Insider. Fix di bug We fixed an issue resulting in the background of notifications and the Action Center losing color and becoming transparent in the last two flights. We fixed an issue where thumbnails and icons might not be rendered if there were any video files saved to the ...
Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18237 per Skip Ahead : Da poche ore è disponibile al download la nuova build 18237 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead del programma Insider. Novità Effetto acrylic nella schermata di blocco: con la build di oggi Microsoft ha aggiunto l’effetto acrilico del Fluent Design System nella schermata di blocco. La trama traslucida di questa superficie transitoria aiuta a concentrarsi meglio sull’attività di ...
Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18234 per Skip Ahead : E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 18234 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead del programma Insider. Novità Microsoft To-Do gets ink support! Capture and complete your tasks naturally with Ink! We’ve added support for handwritten input to allow you to capture your tasks seamlessly in Microsoft To-Do (Version 1.39.1808.31001 and higher). Please try it out and let ...
Windows 10 19H1 : disponibile la build 18214 per gli insider : E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 18214 per tutti gli utenti insider Windows 10 19H1 appartenenti al ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead. Ecco le novità introdotte: Your Phone app is now LIVE! Android phone users, check it out and keep the feedback coming. build 17723+ is highly recommended for the best experience. Your Phone app is also live for insiders who are in Skip Ahead running 19H1 builds. With Your Phone app, ...
Windows 10 19H1: disponibile la build 18262 per Fast e Skip Ahead (Di giovedì 18 ottobre 2018) E’ da pochissimo disponibile al download la nuova build 18262 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 19H1 appartenenti ai rami di distribuzione Fast o Skip Ahead del programma Insider. Novità See DPI Awareness in Task Manager Interested to know which of your running apps is DPI Aware? We’ve added a new optional column to the Details tab of Task Manager so you can find out the DPI awareness per process – here’s what it looks like: To show the column, right-click on any of the column headers in the Details tab, click “Select Columns”, then add “DPI Awareness” to the list. To learn more about DPI Awareness, see here. Uninstall additional inbox apps In 19H1, we are adding the ability to uninstall the following (preinstalled) Windows 10 inbox apps via the context menu on the Start menu All Apps list: 3D Viewer (previously called Mixed Reality Viewer) Calculator Calendar Groove Music Mail Movies ...
