Adam Levine | «prima il profumo | poi entro io»

gqitalia

: RT @blackblod_64: #quellEmozione DI VEDERE ALLE 6,42 ADAM LEVINE NELLA PUBBLICITÀ! ?????? - UnTemaAlGiorno : RT @blackblod_64: #quellEmozione DI VEDERE ALLE 6,42 ADAM LEVINE NELLA PUBBLICITÀ! ?????? - WifeDesperate : RT @blackblod_64: #quellEmozione DI VEDERE ALLE 6,42 ADAM LEVINE NELLA PUBBLICITÀ! ?????? - blackblod_64 : #quellEmozione DI VEDERE ALLE 6,42 ADAM LEVINE NELLA PUBBLICITÀ! ?????? -

(Di giovedì 18 ottobre 2018) Fullscreen01/06 1539618094_1 -Levin, testimonial di Y Eau de Parfum by YSL02/06 1539618056_8e3bca5b-4818-41bd-9722-d9c97e0c8e67 - Y Eau de Parfum, Eau de Parfum03/06 1539618087__Y_®LOICPEOCH_7 -Levin, testimonial di Y Eau de Parfum by YSL04/06 1539618071__Y_®LOICPEOCH_4 -Levin, testimonial di Y Eau de Parfum by YSL05/06 1539618063__Y_®LOICPEOCH_3 -Levin, testimonial di Y Eau de Parfum by YSL06/06 1539618080__Y_®LOICPEOCH_6 -Levin, testimonial di Y Eau de Parfum by YSL Ha una stella sulla Hollywood Walk of Fame, una moglie tra le più belle del mondo − la top model Behati Prinsloo, che gli ha dato due figlie, Dusty Rose e Gio Grace, di due anni e pochi mesi − una hit, Girls Like You, in vetta alle classifiche. Per, classe 1979, storico leader della rock band Maroon 5, è un momento d’oro. Cui si ...