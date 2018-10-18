Adam Levine: «prima il profumo, poi entro io» (Di giovedì 18 ottobre 2018) Fullscreen01/06 1539618094_Adam1 - Adam Levin, testimonial di Y Eau de Parfum by YSL02/06 1539618056_8e3bca5b-4818-41bd-9722-d9c97e0c8e67 - Y Eau de Parfum, Eau de Parfum03/06 1539618087_Adam_Levine_Y_®LOICPEOCH_7 - Adam Levin, testimonial di Y Eau de Parfum by YSL04/06 1539618071_Adam_Levine_Y_®LOICPEOCH_4 - Adam Levin, testimonial di Y Eau de Parfum by YSL05/06 1539618063_Adam_Levine_Y_®LOICPEOCH_3 - Adam Levin, testimonial di Y Eau de Parfum by YSL06/06 1539618080_Adam_Levine_Y_®LOICPEOCH_6 - Adam Levin, testimonial di Y Eau de Parfum by YSL Ha una stella sulla Hollywood Walk of Fame, una moglie tra le più belle del mondo − la top model Behati Prinsloo, che gli ha dato due figlie, Dusty Rose e Gio Grace, di due anni e pochi mesi − una hit, Girls Like You, in vetta alle classifiche. Per Adam Levine, classe 1979, storico leader della rock band Maroon 5, è un momento d’oro. Cui si ...
gqitalia
Adam Levine : «Bambine - vostro padre è un pazzo» : Maroon 5Maroon 5Maroon 5Maroon 5Maroon 5Maroon 5Maroon 5Maroon 5Maroon 5Maroon 5Maroon 5Maroon 5Maroon 5Maroon 5Questa intervista è tratta dal numero 38 di «Vanity Fair» in edicola fino al 26 settembre Bisognerebbe partire dalla fine. Da quando gli chiedo, ora che è padre, che tipo di futuro vorrebbe per le sue bambine. Ci pensa. «Lo scoprirà tra poco», dice. Qualche settimana dopo, i Maroon 5 pubblicano il video di Girls Like You, singolo ...
