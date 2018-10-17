Grillo: Juncker sembra abituato a bere forte e prendere farmaci (Di mercoledì 17 ottobre 2018) Roma, 17 ott., askanews, - Il presidente della Commissione Ue Jean-Claude Juncker 'sembra uno abituato a bere forte che ha cominciato a prendere dei farmaci'. L'attacco arriva da Beppe Grillo che, in ...
askanews
theskindesigner : RT @MPenikas: AI.: Ue, Beppe Grillo stronca Juncker: 'Kennedy da Vecchio, alcol e farmaci' - osannacremonesi : Diagnosi Juncker -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Grillo Juncker