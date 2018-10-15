Psg: un attaccante in uscita (Di lunedì 15 ottobre 2018) Secondo Sport Illustrated il Paris Saint-Germain a gennaio cederà in prestito l'attaccante statunitense classe 2000 Timothy Weah .
calciomercato
PSG24hours : RT @tuttitalenti: La #Lazio continua a seguire #Wesley, attaccante del #Bruges già molto vicino ai biancocelesti in estate, ma sul possente… - tuttitalenti : La #Lazio continua a seguire #Wesley, attaccante del #Bruges già molto vicino ai biancocelesti in estate, ma sul po… - UgoBaroni : RT @SkySport: Candidati #PalloneDOro @francefootball ???? #Mbappé ???? #PSG ?? Attaccante ?? 19 anni ? -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Psg attaccante