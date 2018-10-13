Moody’s alza il rating del Portogallo e lo porta al livello «investment grade» (Di sabato 13 ottobre 2018) Moody's migliora il rating del Portogallo di un grado, portandolo al livello investment grade, spalancando le porte del Paese iberico agli investimenti finanziari internazionali....
400 Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
ilsole24ore
Bad Request
Your browser sent a request that this server could not understand.
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Moody’s alza