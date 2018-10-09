Christopher Lucchesi in cerca del full al 'Due Valli' (Di martedì 9 ottobre 2018) Christopher Lucchesi e l'Abarth 124 rally di Bernini Rally sono pronti all'ultima sfida stagionale, il 36° Rally Due Valli, ultimo atto del Campionato Italiano Rally, questo fine settimana, a Verona. ...
lagazzettadelserchio
CIRally : CHRISTOPHER LUCCHESI IN CERCA DEL FULL AL 'DUE VALLI” - alebugelli : Christopher Lucchesi in cerca del full al “Due Valli. #CIRally #Rally #Abarth124GT #Abarth #abarth_official… -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Christopher Lucchesi