Foggia : Due poliziotti aggrediti da 50 migrantiFatti per il Successo Academy di Miky Falcicchio:al via corsi di ...Giuseppe Iaciofano di Gianco Handmade è fidanzato da due anni e mezzoLa 39enne Maria Tanina Momilia scomparsa da Fiumicino trovata morta ...Busta con proiettile per Claudio FavaOmicidio via Babuino Michela Di Pompeo : 30 anni a Francesco CarrieriTerremoto Indonesia : Tsunami 2000 vittime,dispersiPremio Nobel Economia 2018 a Nordhaus e RomerLa folla vuole linciarlo : Papà lancia la figlia di 6 anni dal ...Napoli/ Camorra : 14 arresti clan Casella

Google ha annunciato che chiuderà Google+

Google ha annunciato che chiuderà Google+ Google ha annunciato che chiuderà Google+, il suo social network, dopo avere scoperto che a causa di un ...

zazoom
Commenta
Google ha annunciato che chiuderà Google+ (Di lunedì 8 ottobre 2018) Google ha annunciato che chiuderà Google+, il suo social network, dopo avere scoperto che a causa di un difetto nel software i dati di 500mila utenti del servizio sono rimasti accessibili ad hacker e programmatori per tre anni. Inizialmente Google Google ha annunciato che chiuderà Google+ Il Post.
ilpost
twitternovdic600 : RT @ilpost: Google ha annunciato che chiuderà Google+ - ElvanaBilalaj : Google ha annunciato che chiuderà Google+ - Il Post -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Google annunciato
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Google annunciato Google annunciato chiuderà Google
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!